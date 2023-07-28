Nestle Q2 Results Review - Ebitda Inline; Fair Valuation Limits Upside: Motilal Oswal
Nestle has a strong position in the domestic food market with an innovative product portfolio.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Nestle India Ltd. reported Q2 CY23 results that are broadly in line with expectations. It delivered double-digit growth across all products, led by a better mix, healthy volume, and better pricing, along with rapid acceleration in the out of-home business during the quarter.
Gross profit margin expanded 90 basis points YoY in line with our estimates.
Nestle's management pointed that costs of edible oils, wheat and packaging materials is in lower range with stable milk cost and softening of fuel prices while Robusta prices are high.
The e-commerce channel continued deliver robust growth and contribute 6.5% of Q2 CY23 sales.
We value the stock at 60 times March-25E earnings per share to arrive at our target price of Rs 22,465. We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on fair valuations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Nestle Q2 Results Review - Continues To Post Consistent Performance; 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.