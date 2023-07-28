Nestle Q2 Results Review - Ebitda Inline; Fair Valuation Limits Upside: Motilal Oswal

Nestle India Ltd. reported Q2 CY23 results that are broadly in line with expectations. It delivered double-digit growth across all products, led by a better mix, healthy volume, and better pricing, along with rapid acceleration in the out of-home business during the quarter.

Gross profit margin expanded 90 basis points YoY in line with our estimates.

Nestle's management pointed that costs of edible oils, wheat and packaging materials is in lower range with stable milk cost and softening of fuel prices while Robusta prices are high.

The e-commerce channel continued deliver robust growth and contribute 6.5% of Q2 CY23 sales.

We value the stock at 60 times March-25E earnings per share to arrive at our target price of Rs 22,465. We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on fair valuations.