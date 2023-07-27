Nestle Q2 Results Review - Continues To Post Consistent Performance; 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital

Nestle India Ltd.’s Q2 CY23 revenue came in line our estimates. The company reported 14.6% YoY growth in the domestic market driven by prudent pricing supported by volume and mix led growth while exports business posted 25.4% YoY increase.

On a four-year compound annual growth rate basis, revenues increased by 11.6% - indicates acceleration in overall growth. E-com channel continues to maintain strong growth fueled by new formats - ‘quick commerce’ and ‘click and mortar’.

Growth in organised channels was supported by outlet expansion and improved footfalls.

Nestle gross margin expanded by 90 basis points YoY led by softening in key commodity prices. Going ahead, we expect gross margin gains to continue with stable cost environment.