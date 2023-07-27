Nestle Q2 Results Review - Continues To Post Consistent Performance; 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital
Revenue in line, Ebitda and adjused profit after tax was ahead of estimate.
Dolat Capital Report
Nestle India Ltd.’s Q2 CY23 revenue came in line our estimates. The company reported 14.6% YoY growth in the domestic market driven by prudent pricing supported by volume and mix led growth while exports business posted 25.4% YoY increase.
On a four-year compound annual growth rate basis, revenues increased by 11.6% - indicates acceleration in overall growth. E-com channel continues to maintain strong growth fueled by new formats - ‘quick commerce’ and ‘click and mortar’.
Growth in organised channels was supported by outlet expansion and improved footfalls.
Nestle gross margin expanded by 90 basis points YoY led by softening in key commodity prices. Going ahead, we expect gross margin gains to continue with stable cost environment.
Valuation
Nestle’s Q2 CY23 results were marginally ahead of our estimates. Hence we have broadly maintained our CY23/24E earnings per share estimates as we believe that the gross margin benefits are already factored in our estimates.
As the company has leadership position and unique positioning in most of the categories, we believe that its growth rate would remain high.
Further, Nestle’s margins would improve gradually with softening in most of the commodity prices.
We value the stock at 67 times CY24E EPS, and arrived at target price of Rs 24,623. Considering rich valuations we downgrade to 'Accumulate'. Buy on dips.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
