Nestle India - Read-Through For Nestle India From Nestle SA Investor Seminar: ICICI Securities
The key initiatives as stated during the meet have given confidence on the business operations and its road ahead.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The recently held investor meet of Nestle South Africa has given us glimpses of India becoming an (even more) important geography for the parent. The key initiatives as stated during the meet have given confidence on the business operations and its road ahead with-
strategy on scaling U.S. brands internationally (including invest to develop in India),
driving penetration of coffee consumption,
Nestle has strong market share in ready to drink (coffee),
launched new proprietary ingredient (Nescafe Malty), and
initiatives on analytics tools (salesforce dashboard) are driving sales efficiency.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.