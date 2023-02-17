Nestle India Q4 Results Review - Price Hike In Low Unit Packs Impacts Volumes: ICICI Direct
The company increased the 35- gram Maggi noodles price from Rs 5 to Rs 7.
ICICI Direct Report
Nestle India Ltd.'s net sales witnessed growth of 14.2% to Rs 4233.3 crore led by pricing growth. Domestic sales grew 13.8% to Rs 4061.9 crore led entirely by pricing growth and product mix changes. Exports were up 17.1% led by mix of volume and pricing growth.
Domestic volumes were down 1% Impacted by de-growth in noodles segment specifically in ‘Maggi Chotu pack’. The company increased the 35- gram Maggi noodles price from Rs 5 to Rs 7. However, competition has not taken a price hike in smaller stock keeping units.
The sales growth in mega cities (more than 40 lakh population) have remained strong at 12% in Q4. However, it was somewhat impacted by price hike in smaller pack. The sales growth in Metro cities (more than 10 lakh and less than 40 lakh) and tier-I cities (more than 1 to less than 10 lakh) were stronger at 21% and 19%, respectively.
In tier-II to Tier-six towns (less than one lakh), sales growth de-accelerated at 5% largely due to price hike taken in Maggi noodles low unit pack. The growth in villages has been strong at 25% during the quarter.
Nestle India is continuously expanding its distribution reach in rural India, which is leading to such strong growth. Rural regions contribute 20% to the Nestle India’s domestic sales.
Nestle India direct reach has increased from 1.4 million retail outlets to 1.5 million outlets. Its total coverage stands at 5.1 million retail outlets.
