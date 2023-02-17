Nestle India Q4 Results Review - Margin Surprise: Axis Securities

Nestle India Ltd. delivered resilient all-round performance, led by strong double-digit growth across all categories, primarily led by price growth.

Domestic revenue grew 14% YoY (tonnage volume declined 1% on account of price increase in price sensitive low unit packs), exports grew ~18% YoY led by continued expansion in the new markets and channels.

Furthermore, the management reiterated its Rurban strategy is fueling the overall rural growth, despite rural continuing to witness a slowdown.

Gross margins declined 204 basis points YoY to 54.6% owing to raw material inflation. However, on a positive front, it was down QoQ 208 bps as raw material prices declined sequentially.

Nestle India's Ebitda margins at 23% stood flat despite gross margin pressure owing to the company’s tight control on employee cost and lower ad spends. The company’s adjusted profit after tax grew ~13% YoY.