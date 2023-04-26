Nestle India Q1 Review- Big Beat In A Challenging Environment; Revenue Growth At A 10 Year High: Motilal Oswal
The long-term narrative for revenue and earnings growth is highly attractive.
Motilal Oswal Report
Nestle India Ltd.’s Q1 CY23 numbers beat our expectations on all parameters, with overall sales growth of 21% versus our estimate of 9%.
It was driven by double-digit growth across product categories, led by a better mix, healthy volume and better pricing, along with rapid acceleration in the out-of-home business during the quarter.
Gross margin contracted 150 basis points YoY/110 bps QoQ to 53.8% and was 70 bps lower than our expectation.
The management commentary highlights early signs of a softening in the costs of edible oils, wheat and packaging materials, even as the costs of fresh milk, fuels and green coffee are expected to remain firm in the near-to-medium term.
