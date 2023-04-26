Nestle India Q1 Review- Big Beat In A Challenging Environment; Revenue Growth At A 10 Year High: Motilal Oswal

Nestle India Ltd.’s Q1 CY23 numbers beat our expectations on all parameters, with overall sales growth of 21% versus our estimate of 9%.

It was driven by double-digit growth across product categories, led by a better mix, healthy volume and better pricing, along with rapid acceleration in the out-of-home business during the quarter.

Gross margin contracted 150 basis points YoY/110 bps QoQ to 53.8% and was 70 bps lower than our expectation.

The management commentary highlights early signs of a softening in the costs of edible oils, wheat and packaging materials, even as the costs of fresh milk, fuels and green coffee are expected to remain firm in the near-to-medium term.