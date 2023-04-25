Nestle India Q1 Results Review — Volume Neutralises Raw Material Price Inflation: Prabhudas Lilladher

We increase CY23/24 earnings per share estimates of Nestle India Ltd. by 1.6%/0.7% following strong revenue performance with 5% volume growth (excluding low unit packs Maggi 11-12%).

However, we trim our gross margin estimates by 50 basis points/20 bps in CY23/24 as rising prices of milk (~40% of raw material basket) might delay margin recovery.

Growth momentum remains intact across large metros and rural markets with growth across all channels like modern trade, out-of-home and e-commerce. Medium to long term growth drivers remain intact, led by-

sustained expansion in rural reach (~ 20% of sales), availability of capacity in Maggi post expansion, huge scope of growth in segments like coffee, ready-to-drink and chocolates and channels of future like e-commerce as well as newly launched direct-to-consumer website platform - mynestle.in.

Nestle India is expected to gain from lower costs of palm oil, but firm prices of milk, fuel and coffee will curtail gains. However as margins in Q2 FY22/Q3 FY22 were lower by 130/260 bps than Q1 FY22 levels, expect QoQ margin expansion in next two quarters.

We factor in Ebitda margin improvement of 100 bps in CY23 and 150 bps over CY22-24. We estimate 18.0% profit after tax compound annual growth rate over CY22-24. We expect moderate returns given rich valuations of 58.8 times CY24 earnings per share.