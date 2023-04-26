Nestle India Q1 Results Review - Strong Topline Performance; Valuations Leave Little Room: Yes Securities

Nestle India Ltd.’s Q1 CY23 topline growth surprised us positively delivering highest quarterly growth in last 10 years. Momentum in domestic revenue growth improved in Q1 CY23 versus Q4 CY22, with growth of 21.2% YoY (five‐year compound annual growth rate of ~12.5%).

This strong performance was broad based, and we believe, was aided by distribution expansion (including Project RURBAN) and continued acceleration in modern channels of distribution, well supported by media campaigns and consumer activations.

After showing signs of improvement in Q4 CY22, gross margin took a slight hit in Q1 CY23 sequentially (down 110 bps QoQ and down 150 bps YoY to 53.8%) due to higher commodity prices particularly milk and its derivatives, wheat flour, edible oil, partly offset by better realisations.

Important to note that there are early signs of softening of commodities such as edible oils, wheat and packaging materials. However, cost of fresh milk, fuels, and green coffee are expected to remain firm.

Economies of scale, implementation of procurement strategies and accelerated SHARK savings programme are playing a key role in supporting operating performance in near term.

As there we no one‐offs in this quarter’s performance, we expect no major change in momentum in coming quarters and thus revise our CY23E/CY24E earnings per share upwards by 7.4%/9%.