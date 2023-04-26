Nestle India Q1 Results Review - Strong Double-Digit Growth Trajectory Further Accelerating: ICICI Securities
Raw material pressure and cost inflation continue.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Nestle India Ltd.’s revenue growth of 21% YoY (highest ever in last decade on like-for-like basis) was above our (and consensus) estimates driven by price hikes.
Maintaining volume growth trajectory coupled with mix improvement despite price hikes is impressive (no surprises though). This performance does have benefits of continued deeper expansion in lower tier towns and villages and a portfolio which is better insulated to overall market slowdown.
Gross margins (down 140 basis points YoY) remain under pressure likely due to higher milk and soft commodity prices. We like Nestle India’s incremental focus to drive RURBAN growth by-
strengthening distribution reach,
scaling up HAAT activities, and
improving in-shop visibility.
In our opinion, Nestle India is likely to witness industry-leading sales driven growth as they have plans to aggressively expand their distribution. We maintain our long-term investment thesis of Nestle India's likely outperformance compared to peers.
Further, we believe the street will continue to appreciate volume-based outperformance which Nestle is witnessing.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
More Research Reports On Nestle India's Q1 CY23 Results Review
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.