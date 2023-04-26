Nestle India Q1 Results Review - Strong Double-Digit Growth Trajectory Further Accelerating: ICICI Securities

Nestle India Ltd.’s revenue growth of 21% YoY (highest ever in last decade on like-for-like basis) was above our (and consensus) estimates driven by price hikes.

Maintaining volume growth trajectory coupled with mix improvement despite price hikes is impressive (no surprises though). This performance does have benefits of continued deeper expansion in lower tier towns and villages and a portfolio which is better insulated to overall market slowdown.

Gross margins (down 140 basis points YoY) remain under pressure likely due to higher milk and soft commodity prices. We like Nestle India’s incremental focus to drive RURBAN growth by-

strengthening distribution reach, scaling up HAAT activities, and improving in-shop visibility.

In our opinion, Nestle India is likely to witness industry-leading sales driven growth as they have plans to aggressively expand their distribution. We maintain our long-term investment thesis of Nestle India's likely outperformance compared to peers.

Further, we believe the street will continue to appreciate volume-based outperformance which Nestle is witnessing.