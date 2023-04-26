Nestle India Q1 Results Review - Robust Performance: Axis Securities
We believe Nestle India has all the right levers for growth in the long run and hence we remain positive on the stock.
Axis Securities Report
Nestle India Ltd. delivered resilient all-round performance, driven by strong double-digit growth across all categories, with a healthy balance of the product mix, pricing and volume growth.
Domestic revenue grew 22% YoY while exports grew 25% YoY led by the continued expansion in new markets and channels. Furthermore, the management reiterated its RURBAN strategy is fueling overall rural growth.
Gross margins declined 146 basis points YoY to 53.6% owing to higher raw material inflation, mainly in dairy. Ebitda margins at 22.8% were shade lower YoY. Adjusted profit after tax grew 24% YoY.
We remain positive on the company despite the challenging environment (high raw material inflation, slow rural recovery), Nestle India has consistently delivered resilient performance led by-
Efforts towards rural penetration and market share gains through the RURBAN strategy,
Constant focus on innovation (launching 110 plus products in the last seven years) thereby leading growth,
Premiumisation of the core categories (Maggi noodles range) and launching differentiated products,
Entry into new categories of the future (Purina Pet care and Gerber’s for toddler nutrition), and
Introduction of direct-to-consumer platform to gauge consumer attention.
We believe Nestle India has all the right levers for growth in the long run and hence we remain positive on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
