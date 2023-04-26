Nestle India Q1, Bajaj Auto, AU Small Finance Bank, Persistent Systems Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities
Nestle India's Q1 CY23 earnings surprised positively, led by strong revenue performance.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Nestle India - Growth trends sustain
Nestle India Ltd.’s Q1 CY23 earnings surprised positively, led by strong revenue performance. However, the margin saw a marginal miss. Domestic revenue grew 21% YoY while exports grew by 25%. The growth was led by a healthy balance of pricing, volume and mix (around mid-single-digit volume growth). Rurban growth was complemented by strong momentum in metro and megacities. Gross margin contracted by 150 basis points YoY to 53.8% (59% two years back). Although wheat, edible oil and packaging material saw some softening, the cost of fresh milk, fuel, and green coffee remained firm.
Bajaj Auto - Good performance but outlook remains uncertain
Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s Q4 profit after tax at Rs 14.3 billion came in ahead of our estimate of Rs 13.2 billion, led by better-than-expected margins. Margin beat was largely driven by higher spares and a better-than-expected export mix (sharp decline in African exports). Management indicated that although retail demand in key export markets is likely to have bottomed out, the lack of availability of U.S. dollar for trade remains the major factor hampering export visibility.
AU Small Finance Bank - Investment mode; operating leverage a while away
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. reported an all-time high quarterly profit, led by lower-than expected credit costs (30 bps annualised), partly offset by higher operating expenses. The bank further calibrated its loan growth (up 26% YoY), concomitant with relatively softer growth in deposits (up 32% YoY), resulting in moderation across segments such as wheels and commercial banking.
Persistent Systems - Steady progression
Persistent Systems Ltd. remains our top pick in mid-tier IT based on
strong order booking (highest new deals), consistency in large deal wins and increased deal participation with the company crossing $1 billion threshold providing growth visibility;
improved client mining/crosssell/annuity reflected in revenue/client in services (1.6 times in last two years as compared to flat over FY15-21) and $5 million plus client count up three times in three years, supported by leveraging partnerships and recent acquisitions; and
scope for margin expansion supported by utilisation and efficiencies, selling, general and administration leverage, and tier-I growth rebound.
Q4 performance was broadly in line with revenue, driven by the T1 account offset by a decline in IP-led revenue and project rampdown of hyper scaler client. Improved outlook for T2 accounts (including $100 million total contract value deal) will support near-term growth trajectory.
