Nestle India - Price-Retention Power To Provide Resources For Accelerated Growth: ICICI Securities

Our analysis of Nestle India Ltd.’s consumer-price retention power in milk products and nutrition segment (~40% of revenues and more than 50% of profits) indicates potential for material gross margin expansion in the event of milk price deflation.

We highlight that retail prices are rarely cut in categories like infant nutrition, skincare, cigarettes, liquor etc. Nestle’s gross margins declined 290 basis points in CY2022.

We note early signs of moderation and sequential correction in milk prices. Nestle in last ten years has been able to expand its gross margins by ~250-350 bps during years of milk price deflation (CY2012, CY2015, CY2018). We model the higher resources (gross profit) to be partially reinvested to drive accelerated growth including rural distribution.