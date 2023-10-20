Nestle, HUL, ITC, UltraTech, Cyient, Mastek, Persistent Systems, Astral Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Nestle India - In-line show

Nestle India Ltd. reported an in-line Q3 CY23 print as revenue grew by 9% while margins (both gross margin/Ebitdam) expanded.

Domestic revenue growth of 10% YoY (our estimate: 11%) was broad-based across categories and channels. Prudent pricing was supported by mix and volume (around low-single-digit volume growth).

With a stable raw material basket and higher net realization, gross margin expanded by 380 bps YoY to 56.5% (57% two years back). While uneven rain and deficit rain can impact prices of maize, sugar, oilseed, spices and green coffee; a healthy winter flush to keep milk prices stable.

Ebitda margin expanded by 250 bps YoY to 24.8% on better cost control. Ebitda grew by 22% YoY (our estimate: 20%).

Nestle has announced a sub-division of the face value of shares to rupee 1/share. Nestle continues to focus on distribution strengthening, category expansion and capacity building.

We remain positive on out-of-home products and sustain growth for in-home products.

We maintain our EPS estimates. We value Nestle at 52 times price/earning on Sep-25E EPS to derive a target price of Rs 20,000. With a rich valuation, the absolute upside is limited in the medium term. Maintain 'Reduce'.