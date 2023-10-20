Nestle, HUL, ITC, UltraTech, Cyient, Mastek, Persistent Systems, Astral Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities
Nestle India reported an in-line Q3 CY23 print as revenue grew by 9% while margins (both gross margin/Ebitdam) expanded.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Nestle India - In-line show
Domestic revenue growth of 10% YoY (our estimate: 11%) was broad-based across categories and channels. Prudent pricing was supported by mix and volume (around low-single-digit volume growth).
With a stable raw material basket and higher net realization, gross margin expanded by 380 bps YoY to 56.5% (57% two years back). While uneven rain and deficit rain can impact prices of maize, sugar, oilseed, spices and green coffee; a healthy winter flush to keep milk prices stable.
Ebitda margin expanded by 250 bps YoY to 24.8% on better cost control. Ebitda grew by 22% YoY (our estimate: 20%).
Nestle has announced a sub-division of the face value of shares to rupee 1/share. Nestle continues to focus on distribution strengthening, category expansion and capacity building.
We remain positive on out-of-home products and sustain growth for in-home products.
We maintain our EPS estimates. We value Nestle at 52 times price/earning on Sep-25E EPS to derive a target price of Rs 20,000. With a rich valuation, the absolute upside is limited in the medium term. Maintain 'Reduce'.
HUL - Uninspiring show and commentary
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s revenue growth of 3.5% YoY was slow but in line with expectations. Volume growth was at 2% (our estimate 3%) and sustained a four-year compound annual growth rate at less than 3%.
Rural recovery has been slow despite price cuts and overall softening in the inflation. Home care and beauty and personal care saw mid-single-digit volume growth while food and refreshments volumes declined by mid-single digits.
Price cuts have impacted the overall growth, and further action seen in skin cleansing and laundry. Local competition remained challenging and further impacted the volume recovery.
Small players are growing ahead of large players by six times for detergent bars and 40% for tea. Benefits of gross margin expansion (700 basis points YoY) were largely offset by-
higher advertising and promotion spending (up 65%);
capability building (restructuring in health food drink portfolio); and
an increase in royalty rate which limited Ebitdam expansion to 130 basis points.
We model a gradual recovery in demand, given the two-three quarter lag seen between price cuts and demand upticks.
We maintain our estimates. We value the stock on 47 times price/earning on September-25E earnings per share to derive a target price of Rs 2,550. Maintain 'Reduce'.
ITC - Steady show; no more fireworks
ITC Ltd.’s Q2 print was a tad below expectations with agri and paper dragging overall performance. Cigarette net revenue/Ebit growth was at 9/8% each, with volume growth at ~5% (inline).
The relative stability in taxes backed by deterrent action by agencies on illicit trade continued to support cigarette recovery. We model cigarette revenue/Ebit growth of 7% over FY24-FY26. Fmcg growth decelerated in Q2 to 8% YoY due to a high base effect (+15% two- year CAGR); Nestle India Ltd. clocked 10%. Fmcg Ebitda margin expanded by 150 bps YoY to 11% while Ebitda grew 25% YoY.
Paper performance was impacted due to low-priced Chinese supplies, muted export demand and a sharp reduction in global pulp prices. Hotel revenue was up by 21%. ITC’s overall revenue/Ebitda was up by 3% YoY each, and most segments' favorable base was behind.
The recent stock run-up (~30% in last twelve months) and limited earnings surprise scope given higher base limit further rerating potential.
We maintain our estimates and value ITC on a SoTP basis to derive a target price of Rs 450. The implied target P/E is 24 times Sep-25E EPS. Maintain 'Add'.
UltraTech Cement - Industry-leading volume growth continues
We maintain 'Buy' on UltraTech Cement Ltd. with an unchanged target price of Rs 10,110 (16.5 times Sep-25E consolidated Ebitda). We continue to like UltraTech Cement for its robust growth and margin outlook and balance sheet management.
It delivered industry-leading 16% YoY volume growth YoY. Net sales realisation rose 1% QoQ. Opex rose 3% QoQ on op-lev loss and higher employee/maintenance costs. Unit Ebitda, thus, declined by Rs 62 per million tonne QoQ to Rs 956 per million tonne.
Cool-off in fuel and freight costs cushioned the margin decline QoQ. The company noted that Q3 realisation has gone up 5% QoQ and expects further fuel cost reduction in Q3.
It is also bolstering its green power capability, reducing its clinker factor. Its phase-II expansion of ~24.4 million metric tonne is on track for commissioning during FY25/26E.
Astral - Healthy volume growth; strong outlook in all business
We upgrade our rating on Astral Ltd. to 'Add' with a revised target price of Rs 2,040/share (60 times its Sep-25E EPS). Astral continues to deliver a strong show in its plumbing segment. It also expects to scale up its adhesives and paints performance.
The bathware segment is gaining traction and Astral expects to turn Ebitda positive by Q4 FY24. In Q2 FY24, Astral’s consolidated revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax rose 16/53/90% YoY, driven by the strong show in both plumbing and adhesives and paints segments.
Astral is adding plumbing capacities (across Guwahati, Hyderabad and Kanpur over the next two years), and an adhesive plant in Dahej.
Persistent Systems - Cruising ahead
Persistent Systems Ltd. posted industry-leading sequential growth and its highest-ever deal total contract value (both new and renewal). Persistent Systems’ consistency in its deal velocity provides high visibility for growth ahead (factored 14/17% growth in FY24/25E in USD terms). Persistent Systems’ strong revenue growth of 3.1% QoQ and 14.1% YoY in Q2 FY24 and 15.6% growth in H1 FY24 coupled with strong bookings trajectory will take Persistent Systems’ growth premium to tier-I IT to 10% in FY24E. Persistent Systems’ positives include consistency in winning large deals (versus tier-I competition), large client mining progression ($5 million plus accounts 2.5times in three years), growth in T50, sequential improvement in cash generation (more than 70% operating cash flow/Ebitda targeted for FY24E).
Cyient - Margin performance impressive
Cyient reported soft growth in the digital, engineering and technology segment (+1% QoQ constant currency) but margin performance was impressive (at a decade high). The DET growth was driven by the transportation, sustainability and automotive verticals, offset by softness in communications verticals. The growth in DET will be led by-
continued traction in aerospace driven by MRO, upgrades and defence spending,
a strong deal pipeline and five large deal wins,
order intake of $184 million (+40% YoY), and
investments in electric vehicle and mobility.
The DET margin expanded for the fourth consecutive quarter and was up 400 bps YoY. For FY24E, the management expects growth at the lower end of the guidance (15-20% YoY CC) and expects an Ebit margin of ~15-16% (expansion of ~150-250 bps).
The lower end implies ~2.5% compound quarter growth rate for H2. We increase our FY24/25E EPS estimates by 5/3% due to better margins.
We maintain our 'Add' rating with a target price of Rs 1,870, based on 20 times Sep-25E EPS. The stock is trading at 25/21 times FY24/25E, a discount of ~32% to L&T Technology Servies Ltd.
Mastek - Steady performance; U.S. growth encouraging
Mastek Ltd. reported better revenue performance (+4.4% QoQ CC) while the margin was below estimate. The organic revenue growth was 2.7% QoQ CC, led by a revival in U.S. growth (+5% QoQ organic) and continued traction in the UK government.
The management has indicated that the NHS recovery is taking longer than expected and will recover in FY25E. The deal pipeline continues to remain strong but the decision-making is slow. The order book for the quarter stood at $224 million up 20% YoY, fueled by wins in healthcare and life sciences (U.S.) and UK government departments.
The acquisition of MST (salesforce) and BizAnalytica (data cloud and gen AI capability) in the U.S. has set the stage for growth.
The focus will be on driving growth led by the U.S. (low base), penetration of UK government departments and steady Middle East.
The Ebitda margin in the quarter was impacted due to wage hikes and acquisition; the desired operating range is ~17-19%. We have marginally tweaked the revenue/EPS estimates for FY25/26E and maintain our 'Add' rating, with a target price of Rs 2,500 based on 16 times Dec-25E EPS. The stock is trading at 23/17 times FY24/25E.
