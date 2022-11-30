Nesco - Exhibition Business Finally Gets Going: ICICI Direct

Nesco Ltd.'s business is finally seeing an improved outlook with pick up in exhibition business and better occupancy at IT park.

Q2 FY23 reported revenues were up 76.9% YoY at Rs 142.9 crore. The exhibition revenues at Rs 53.1 crore was up by ~25 times YoY on a depressed base, led by full-fledged resumption of exhibition.

The IT park revenues were up 11.9% YoY at Rs 73.1 crore, with overall occupancy at Tower 4 is at ~97% (versus 92% in FY22), while IT Tower 3 is at ~90% (versus 80% in FY22).

Nesco's Ebitda at Rs 100.1 crore, was up ~101% YoY driven by operating leverage, with margins at 70.7%, up 840 basis points YoY and profit after tax at Rs 81.9 crore was up 86% YoY, aided by strong operating performance.