Neogen Chemicals - Strategic Tie-Up, Acquisition-Led Growth: HDFC Securities

Along with its legacy business, Neogen Chemicals ltd.’s structural drivers include entering into electrolyte manufacturing and acquiring BuLi Chemicals India Pvt Ltd. The electrolyte business will make structural changes in the company’s product mix, customer base, and total addressable market.

BuLi Chemicals’ expertise in lithiation reactions shall enable Neogen Chemical to offer value propositions to its advanced intermediates and custom synthesis manufacturing customers. The growth momentum in the legacy business will remain intact, owing to-

ramp-up in the recently commissioned capacity in the organic chemicals business and impending capacity augmentation in the organic and inorganic chemicals business.

Neogen Chemical’s Ebitda/adjusted profit after taxT will grow at a CAGR of 39/45% over FY23-28E while return on equity will improve from 11% in FY23 to 31% in FY28E.

We are maintaining 'Buy' recommendation with Sep-24E based target price of Rs 2,130.

The electrolyte business will start contributing to the revenue from FY26E and will account for almost 60% of the total revenue by FY30E. This business shall contribute 41% to the total Ebitda of Neogen Chemical in FY30E.

It will also drive the majority of capex in the coming years. Our Mar-27E-based target price is Rs 2,740, having an upside of 58% to the current market price.