Neogen Chemicals - Sanguine Growth Trajectory, Valuations Rich: IDBI Capital

Key Highlights and Investment Rationale

Positive developments on Battery Chemicals:

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. has commenced discussion for Memorandum of Understanding with respect to commercial terms for Electrolyte with multiple Indian cell manufacturers. The company has also initiated dialogue for Lithium Electrolyte Salt Supplies with more than ten overseas customers.

Neogen had earmarked Rs 4.5 billion of capex for catering to the flourishing battery chemicals business maintaining debt/equity of less than 1.25 times. However this capex may be revised upwards post the MU Ionic Solutions Corporation agreement taking into account the demand projections of the customers. 