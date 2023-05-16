Neogen Chemicals Q4 Results Review - Focus On Electrolyte Capex, Execution: ICICI Direct

Neogen Chemicals Ltd.'s revenues were above our estimates while Ebitda came in below estimates due to lower gross processing margin.

Reported revenue growth of 30.1% YoY to Rs 203.9 crore, led by higher growth from both organic chemicals Rs 138 crore (up 39% YoY) and inorganic chemicals Rs 66 crore (up 14% YoY).

Neogen Chemicals' gross margins fell 240 basis points YoY to 40.1% while Ebitda margin declined 100 bps YoY to 16%. Absolute Ebitda was up 22% YoY to Rs 32.6 crore. Profit after tax declined 8% YoY to Rs 14.3 crore.

Key triggers for future price performance: