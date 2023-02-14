Neogen Chemicals Q3 Results Review - Growth Momentum Maintained; Focus On New Capex: ICICI Direct

Neogen Chemicals Ltd.'s numbers were marginally in line with our estimates on the revenue front while Ebitda came in below estimates due to lower gross profit margin. 

Reported revenue growth of 40% YoY to Rs 186.3 crore, led by higher growth from both organic chemicals Rs 136 crore (up 29% YoY) and inorganic chemicals Rs 50.3 crore (up 86% YoY).

Neogen Chemicals' gross margins fell 91 basis points YoY to 43.2% while Ebitda margin declined 177 bps YoY to 16.2%. Absolute Ebitda was up 27% YoY to Rs 30.1 crore

Profit after tax increased 41% YoY to Rs 14.8 crore.