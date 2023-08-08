Neogen Chemicals Q1 Results Review - Long-Term Growth Remains Intact: IDBI Capital
Positive developments on battery chemicals.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Neogen Chemicals Ltd. delivered subdued financial performance in the quarter. Lower lithium prices, higher financing and depreciation costs led to lower than expected profitability.
Neogen Chemicals' revenue for organic chemicals segment grew by 35% YoY while the revenue for the inorganic chemicals segment declined by 25% YoY owing to lower prices of lithium raw material.
Healthy growth in volumes and realisation led to growth in the organic chemicals segment.
Growth in the custom synthetic manufacturing segment is also progressing well in the sub-segments of flavors/ fragrances and agrochemicals.
Growth trajectory is set to accelerate once the entire planned capex comes on stream. We maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock on account of rich valuations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.