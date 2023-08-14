NCC Q1 Results Review - Strong Growth Momentum To Continue: Yes Securities

NCC Ltd. reported healthy execution with revenues coming in above our and street estimates by 11.5%/6.1% owing to ramp in execution across its project sites with margins at 9.9%.

With order inflow of Rs 81.5 billion in Q1 FY24, the order book stood at Rs 541.1 billion (3.8 times trailing twelve months revenue). The collection period has reduced to 82 days from 87 days on account of improvement in debtor collection in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh states.

Given the robust order book, pick-up in execution, stable balance sheet, NCC has given revenue guidance for FY24E of 20% growth with Ebitda margins at 10%.

We believe with vast experience and proven execution capabilities, NCC can leverage rising opportunities in buildings, water infra, transportation, metros, defense and airports as the awarding momentum pickup.

However due to recent run up in the stock we have revised our rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral' with a SoTP-based target price of Rs 160, which includes Rs 154 for the standalone construction business (based on 10 times FY25E earnings per share of Rs 15.4) and Rs 6.6 from real estate/other businesses.