NCC - In A Sweet Spot With Accelerated Execution, Improving Balance Sheet: ICICI Direct

Key Investment Thesis:

Strong order book to drive robust execution ahead:

NCC Ltd. has a strong order book of Rs 50,244 crore (3.8 times order book to trailing twelve months bill ratio), largely aided by Rs 25,895 crore worth of orders secured in FY23. Furthermore, the company also received orders worth Rs 7587 crore in Q1 FY24.

Going ahead, the company believes similar (~Rs 26,000) crore of order inflows during FY24, is a possibility with its strong emphasis on -

buildings: affordable housing, water: higher traction being witnessed in Jal Jeevan mission, electricals (RTSS scheme) and tunnelling.

Given the robust orderbook, we expect strong revenue compound annual growth rate of ~18% over FY23-25E to Rs 18424 crore.

Margins improvement to boost profit after tax further:

With easing of raw materials, margins are likely to improve ahead. We note that company expects Ebitda and profit after tax margins to improve by 50 basis points, with bottomline growth expectations of ~40% in FY24.

With strong execution and stabilised raw material prices, we expect margins to improve to 10.6% and in FY24 and FY25, respectively versus 10.1% in FY23.

Strong topline growth coupled with margins expansion is likely to drive ~25% earnings CAGR over FY23-25E.

Debt to reduce further:

Standalone gross debt stood at Rs 980 crore, as of FY23 end versus Rs 1184 crore in FY22. Going forward, the company expects its gross debt to reduce by 100-200 crore in FY24, partly aided by higher profitability and improved collections.

Furthermore, receipt of money from Sembcorp and NCC Urban monetisation receipt, if fructified, could result in further inflows of Rs 500-700 crore and debt reduction.