NBFCs Q4 Results Preview - Strong AUM Growth, Margins To Sustain: Prabhudas Lilladher
Growth momentum for vehicle financiers to continue due to CV upcycle.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We expect non-banking financial companies under our coverage universe to report net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax growth of 6.1%/6.6%/8.2% QoQ given strong assets under management growth of ~4.88% QoQ, led by retail loans and rebound in gold loans and flattish margins and credit costs (QoQ) amid rising cost of funds.
As a whole we expect NBFC’s under our coverage universe to report stable margins ~10.60% (versus 10.55% in Q3), as strong disbursements and yield transmission cushion rising cost of funds.
We expect stable asset quality and flat credit cost QoQ, as collections have reached pre-Covid levels for most companies. Vehicle financiers like Shriram Finance Company Ltd. and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd. will maintain their momentum (as shown in the last quarter), given strong commercial vehicle demand. Bajaj Finance is expected to report robust 7.2% QoQ assets under management growth along with pristine asset quality, as their omni channel strategy is paying rich dividends towards customer acquisition (3.1 million new customers in Q4).
