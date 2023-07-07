NBFCs Q1 Results Preview - Another Good Quarter; Growth Momentum Continues: Systematix

Non banking financial companies within our coverage universe are likely to report another strong quarter with assets under management growth of ~25% YoY/ 5.0% QoQ.

Loan demand remains strong across product categories like vehicle, small and medium enterprise/consumer segments, and gold finance. While some NBFCs could see their net interest margins contract by 5-15 basis points (given increase in cost of funds), few of them likely to maintain or see marginal increase in their NIMs, aided by change in their portfolio mix and upward revision in lending rates.

Asset quality remains stable, as NBFCs continue to experience healthy collection efficiencies during the quarter.

Muthoot Finance Ltd., and Shriram Finance Ltd. are our top picks within our universe.