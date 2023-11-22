NBFC Sector Q2 Results Review - Unsecured lending To Slow Down; Cost Of Funds To Rise In H2: Nirmal Bang

We revise growth estimates for bachelor of accounting and finance as it has a higher exposure to unsecured loans. Moreover, with a ban on equated monthly instalment cards, we expect near-term growth to be impacted till it is reversed.

We revise our target price to Rs 9,100 (from Rs 9,520 earlier), at 5.2 times September -25 adjusted book value factoring in lower growth.

We expect net interest margin to be under pressure on account of a further increase in cost of funds as bank credit/ non-convertible debentures become more expensive for all non-banking financial companies. However, CV financiers can use the priority sector lending refinance window and housing finance companies can offset the impact by raising funds from National Housing Bank.