NBFC Sector Q2 Results Review - Unsecured lending To Slow Down; Cost Of Funds To Rise In H2: Nirmal Bang
Our coverage universe saw strong growth momentum in affordable housing and consumer/ small and medium-sized enterprises lending.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Our coverage universe saw strong growth momentum in affordable housing and consumer/ small and medium-sized enterprises lending. However, we expect a general slowdown in unsecured lending with Reserve Bank of India increasing risk weights, necessitating the need for enhanced capital buffers.
We revise growth estimates for bachelor of accounting and finance as it has a higher exposure to unsecured loans. Moreover, with a ban on equated monthly instalment cards, we expect near-term growth to be impacted till it is reversed.
We revise our target price to Rs 9,100 (from Rs 9,520 earlier), at 5.2 times September -25 adjusted book value factoring in lower growth.
We expect net interest margin to be under pressure on account of a further increase in cost of funds as bank credit/ non-convertible debentures become more expensive for all non-banking financial companies. However, CV financiers can use the priority sector lending refinance window and housing finance companies can offset the impact by raising funds from National Housing Bank.
In our view, while Q2 was a strong quarter for NBFCs in terms of growth, we will watch out for –
Growth guidance especially for unsecured loan portfolio in H2,
Cost of funds movement,
Asset quality trends.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.