NBFC Sector - New Norms Impact Capital Buffers, Cost Of Funds: Nirmal Bang

Reserve Bank of India tightened norms related to unsecured lending portfolios of Nonbank financial companies amid concerns of abnormally high growth in these loan categories.

We expect the new norms to impact NBFCs with low capital adequacy as higher risk weights would require enhanced capital buffers. Moreover, we expect cost of funds to increase for most NBFCs in our coverage with bank credit to NBFCs becoming more expensive.

In our coverage universe, balanced advantage funds and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Ltd. will not see a significant impact as both have recently raised capital; Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. could likely opt for a capital raise, while Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. / Shriram Finance Ltd. maintain a sufficient capital buffer.