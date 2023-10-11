NBFC Q2 Results Preview - Another Quarter Of Higher Growth, Lower Margins: Systematix
Home First Finance Company and Aptus Value Housing Finance Company are our top picks within our universe.
Systematix Institutional Equities Report
Non banking financial companies within our coverage universe are likely to report another strong quarter with assets under management growth of ~25% YoY/ 5.0% QoQ.
Loan demand remains strong across product categories like vehicle, housing, small and medium enterprise/consumer segments (excluding gold loan).
While most NBFCs will see their net interest margins contract by 5-25 basis points (given increase in cost of funds), few of them likely to maintain or see marginal increase in their NIMs, aided by change in their portfolio mix and upward revision in lending rates.
Asset quality remains stable, as NBFCs continue to experience healthy collection efficiencies during the quarter. Home First Finance Company Ltd., and Aptus Value Housing Finance Company Ltd. are our top picks within our universe.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
