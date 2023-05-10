Nazara Technologies Q4 Results Review - Strong Quarter; Underlying KPIs Improving: ICICI Securities

Nazara Technologies Ltd.'s revenue for the quarter was Rs 2,893 million, up 65.2% YoY (down 8.1% QoQ). This was led by eSports business which grew 52.9% YoY to Rs 1,401 million. Gamified early learning business revenue grew 32% YoY to Rs 1,102 million.

Nazara Technologies' consolidated Ebitda margin in Q4 was 9.6% (our estimate: 5.2%). Within segments, gamified early learning’s Ebitda margin was 18.2% (versus 21.1% in Q4 FY22) and eSports’ Ebitda margin was 7.8% (versus 3.5% in Q4 FY22).

Adtech’s Ebitda margin was 6.9% in Q4. In Q4 FY23, profit after tax was Rs 119 million. Cost per trial for Kiddopia decreased to $35.9 versus $37.3 in Q3 FY23 though subscriber addition remained flat.

NODWIN Gaming also reported improved Ebitda margin of 4.4% in Q4 (versus three quarter average of 0.8%).

We look forward to more clarity on margin improvements in key business segments and their sustainability in the near term from earnings call.