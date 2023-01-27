Nazara Technologies Q3 Review - Missed Estimates; Kiddopia Metrics Quite Encouraging: Dolat Capital

Nazara Technologies Ltd. reported a revenue growth of 19.3% QoQ (our estimate: 28%), led by Gamified Learning (26% of revenue) and AdTech (15% of revenue), growing 34.4% and 31.3%. Slower growth in Nodwin (35% of revenue) led to revenue miss growing 6.6% QoQ (our estimate: 29%) as offline event after a gap did not fetch likely commercials.

Ebitda margin stood at 9.7%, up 165 bps QoQ (our estimate: 13.3%). Continued investment in social/accessories, marketing spends in Kiddopia, and higher costs in Animal Jam led to margin miss. Core Nodwin margin large intact.

Commentary remains confident on:

Revival of offline events in Nodwin, content prowess in Sportskeeda, Kiddopia’s Subscriber growth despite price hike, and large untapped potential in Animal Jam.

Nazara Technologies continues to be well-placed to gain from huge potential for Indian gaming ecosystem, U.S edutainment, Adtech and sports content playbook, and significant optionality (real-money gaming, Freemium).