Nazara Technologies Q3 Review - Missed Estimates; Kiddopia Metrics Quite Encouraging: Dolat Capital
Nazara Technologies reported a revenue growth of 19.3% QoQ, led by Gamified Learning and AdTech, growing 34.4% and 31.3%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Nazara Technologies Ltd. reported a revenue growth of 19.3% QoQ (our estimate: 28%), led by Gamified Learning (26% of revenue) and AdTech (15% of revenue), growing 34.4% and 31.3%. Slower growth in Nodwin (35% of revenue) led to revenue miss growing 6.6% QoQ (our estimate: 29%) as offline event after a gap did not fetch likely commercials.
Ebitda margin stood at 9.7%, up 165 bps QoQ (our estimate: 13.3%). Continued investment in social/accessories, marketing spends in Kiddopia, and higher costs in Animal Jam led to margin miss. Core Nodwin margin large intact.
Commentary remains confident on:
Revival of offline events in Nodwin,
content prowess in Sportskeeda,
Kiddopia’s Subscriber growth despite price hike, and
large untapped potential in Animal Jam.
Nazara Technologies continues to be well-placed to gain from huge potential for Indian gaming ecosystem, U.S edutainment, Adtech and sports content playbook, and significant optionality (real-money gaming, Freemium).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.