Navneet Education, S Chand Q2 Results Preview - To Be A Tough Quarter: Prabhudas Lilladher

Education companies under our coverage universe are expected to report a muted quarter with 2.4% YoY decline in top-line.

Softness in test preparation segment is likely to impact S Chand and Company Ltd. while Navneet Education Ltd. publishing business is expected to face a set-back amid fall in volumes, higher sales return and change in paper pattern of Gujarat board.

Given muted sales performance, we expect both the companies to collectively report Ebitda loss of Rs 222 million in Q2 FY24E. Though current quarter is expected to be muted we believe book publishers are at a cusp of entering a secular growth cycle as much awaited final draft of National Curriculum Framework was released recently.

As phased NCF implementation begins, second hand books market will become redundant and result in significant price and volume delta for both Navneet Education and S Chand.