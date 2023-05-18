Navneet Education Q4 Results Review - EdTech Aggression Constrained: Prabhudas Lilladher

We increase our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share estimates of Navneet Education Ltd. by 12%/8% given-

re-alignment in growth assumptions for publishing business amid expected fillip in volumes, as students have started returning back to private schools from government schools post Covid, constrained aggression in Ed-Tech business (discontinued a business-to-consumer product amid non-viability in operations) and sharp swing in stationary Ebit margin.

Navneet Education’s results were above our estimates with consolidated Ebitda margin of 14.6% (our estimate: 9.6%) driven by sharp recovery in stationary segment.

Turnaround in Indiannica business (managed to achieve break-even in FY23) and decision to discontinue LeapBridge, a B2C Ed-Tech product, is likely to provide earnings cushion.

We expect sales/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 11%/24% over FY23-FY25E.