Navneet Education Q4 Results Review - EdTech Aggression Constrained: Prabhudas Lilladher
After being in single digit for two quarters, stationary Ebit margin witnessed a sharp swing to 13.2%.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We increase our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share estimates of Navneet Education Ltd. by 12%/8% given-
re-alignment in growth assumptions for publishing business amid expected fillip in volumes, as students have started returning back to private schools from government schools post Covid,
constrained aggression in Ed-Tech business (discontinued a business-to-consumer product amid non-viability in operations) and
sharp swing in stationary Ebit margin.
Navneet Education’s results were above our estimates with consolidated Ebitda margin of 14.6% (our estimate: 9.6%) driven by sharp recovery in stationary segment.
Turnaround in Indiannica business (managed to achieve break-even in FY23) and decision to discontinue LeapBridge, a B2C Ed-Tech product, is likely to provide earnings cushion.
We expect sales/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 11%/24% over FY23-FY25E.
