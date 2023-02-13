Navneet Education Q3 Results Review - EdTech Venture To Drag Profitability: Prabhudas Lilladher

Navneet Education Ltd.’s results were below our estimates with standalone Ebitda margin of 12.2% (our estimate: 18%) while profit after tax was aided by revaluation gain of Rs 578 million arising from deemed disposal adjustment in K12 business.

Navneet Education’s core publishing business is facing challenges amid slow migration of students from government to private schools post Covid while raw material cost inflation has put stationary margins under pressure.

Consequently, we cut our core business target price/earning multiple to 10 times (12 times earlier).

Further, we now value EdTech business at 0.8 times book value (1x book value earlier) given widening losses (Rs 700-750 million in FY24E) accompanied by long gestation timeline to achieve break even.