Navneet Education Q1 Results Review - EdTech Strategy Under Review: Prabhudas Lilladher

We increase our FY24/FY25E earnings per share estimates of Navneet Education Ltd. by 10%/19%, as we cut our EdTech loss assumptions to Rs 400 million/Rs 300 million over next two years given the expansion strategy is under review.

Strategic review is an indication losses are likely to narrow down resulting in an earnings upgrade. In a seasonally strong quarter, Navneet Education reported decent performance with topline of Rs 7,915 million (our estimate: Rs 7,937 million), while Ebitda margin of 26.4% was above our estimate led by better than expected profitability in publishing division.

Turnaround in Indiannica Learning Pvt Ltd. business (expected to be profitable in FY24E), back ended recovery in gross margin amid softening paper prices, narrowing losses in Ed-Tech and impending benefits from National Education Policy is expected to result in sales/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 12%/35% over FY23-FY25E.

We retain ‘Buy’ with a SOTP based target price of Rs 192 as we increase core business target multiple to 12 times (10 times earlier) and roll forward to FY25E.