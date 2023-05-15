Navin Fluorine Q4 Results Review - Robust Performance Across All Segments: Motilal Oswal

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. reported 22%/30% higher-than-estimated Ebitda/profit after tax due to robust performance across its segments in Q4 FY23.

Gross margin stood at 59.3%, while Ebitda margin expanded 130 basis points QoQ to 28.9%. Margins improved on account of better product mix and operating leverage.

High performance products and contract development and manufacturing organisation businesses (up 91%/105% YoY) grew strongly – fueled by an increase in sales volumes in hydrofluoroolefin and better price realisation.

The specialty chemicals business jumped 28% YoY primarily due to new product introductions with agrochemical intermediate achieving optimal capacity utilisation during the quarter.

Management highlighted that it would start production of two molecules in FY24 and expects optimum utilization in FY25. Navin Fluorine has already started work on debottlenecking of the capacity in its HFO plant that would increase its capacity by 20%. It is also working on new molecules with Honeywell.

That being said, management also informed about HFO and HF plants being shutdown (planned annual one) in April 2023 at Dahej and Surat, respectively, due to which Q1 FY24 performance could be on the softer side. The pharma molecule that the company was going to commission in the multi purpose plant plant has also dropped from the immediate plans of the management; while there is another agrochemical molecule that is under consideration and might commence in H2 FY24.