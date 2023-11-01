Navin Fluorine Q2 Results Review - Challenges Across Business Verticals; Maintain 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital
Regular production challenges due to technical issues with facilities, or capex deferrals, remain key risk to our rating and TP.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 performance was weaker than estimates (Ebitda/ profit after tax at Rs 983 million/ Rs 606 million; plus 5%/+5% YoY) on ~Rs 1 billion sales impact due to deferrals.
Ebitda margin drops to 20.8% versus 25% plus average margin over last six quarters on adverse operating leverage; to recover as deferred revenue is recouped.
Navin Fluorine's working capital efficiency improved significantly (core working capital days down to 94 versus 138 in FY23, on reduction in inventory and restricting credit) aiding stable net debt at Rs 7.6 billion versus Rs 7.8 billion on March 31, 2023, though gross debt rose.
We revise our FY24/25 estimates lower to factor sales deferments/ losses and possible margin drop (versus earlier envisaged), and project delays, but maintain ‘Accumulate’ with revised target price of Rs 4000 (versus 4200) at 35 times September 2025 earning per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Jindal Steel And Power Q2 Results Review - Delays In Execution To Hamper Volume Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.