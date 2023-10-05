Navin Fluorine - MD Resigns; Pretty Big Shoes To Fill: Nirmal Bang

With regard to the successor to Mr. Welling, Navin Fluorine International Ltd. is definitely looking for an external candidate with key focus on execution capabilities and technological expertise.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is actively involved in the search. The management along with NRC is working towards additional measures required, if any, to address the attrition issue at the senior level management.

While we remain positive on Navin Fluorine’s strong positioning in the complex fluorination space, execution of future projects and strategic shift, if any, need to be closely monitored under the new leadership.

Maintain 'Buy'.