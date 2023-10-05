Navin Fluorine - Long-Term Growth Unfazed By Near-Term Hiccup: Motilal Oswal

On September 28, 2023, Mr. Radhesh Welling tendered his resignation as Managing Director of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. for personal reasons. The resignation will be effective from December 15, 2023 and he would continue to serve the company till then to ensure a smooth transition.

The company is searching for an external candidate as Mr. Welling’s replacement. In the interim, Mr. Vishad P. Mafatlal would steer the operations of the company.

Navin Fluorine does not expect any material impact on its existing relationships with customers or its ongoing and future capex plans due to the change in leadership.