Navin Fluorine - Futuristic Approach Is The Key Differentiator: Nirmal Bang

We recently interacted with the management of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. during our plant visit to the company’s Dahej facility to understand the status of ongoing projects, demand environment, update on future projects and impact on overall profitability over the medium term.

We believe all the visited facilities are of a much better quality, almost adhering to the global standards and future-ready in terms of regulations which might be implemented in India, in line with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or any other concerned body.

All the recently commissioned and under-construction projects are margin accretive vis-a-vis the base business on account of higher salience of complex molecules and greater engagement with the innovators.

The project pipeline with complex processes involving new technologies remains strong. There is a strong visibility on the contract development manufacturing organisation business clocking $100 million revenue over the next two-three years.

While the specialty chemicals for agrochemicals and CDMO with pharma innovators are on a strong footing, performance materials and other emerging areas could enable strong growth over the long term in the complex fluorination space for Navin Fluorine.

Structurally, we are positive on the complex fluorination space and Navin Fluorine remains our top pick.