Navin Fluorine - A Well-Oiled Machine: HDFC Securities
We expect Navin Fluorine’s PAT to grow at a 47% CAGR over FY23-25E, led by a 47% CAGR in Ebitda.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
We recently visited Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Ltd.’s, a whollyowned subsidiary of Navin Fluorine International Ltd.) plant which is spread over ~75 acres of land in Dahej, Gujarat. The plant is designed with the philosophy of sustainability and keeping in mind the various regulations that are imposed now and that can be imposed in the future in terms of safety, environment, waste management, structure, etc.
The plant is a self-sustainable unit where the company has built the capability to produce all its raw materials in-house in case of any disruption at its supplier’s end which ensures business continuity.
We expect the Ebitda margin to improve by 636 basis points from 27% in FY23E to 33% in FY25E, owing to the increase in the value-added products in the product portfolio with superior margins.
We expect Navin Fluorine’s profit after tax to grow at a 47% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E, led by a 47% CAGR in Ebitda.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Reliance Industries Q4 Results Review - Next Leg Of Growth Capex Picking Up: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.