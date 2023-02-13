Natco Pharma Q3 Results Review - Subdued Performance; Growth Highly Contingent On Two Products: Nirmal Bang

Natco Pharma Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 results were lower than our estimate on the profitably front while revenue was almost in line with estimate. Revenue declined by 12.1% YoY to Rs 4.9 billion mainly due to lower sales of export formulations and active pharma ingredients.

Growth in domestic formulations business was flat at 0.8% YoY but it grew by 8.1% QoQ on the back of new launches. Owing to its presence in limited therapies and that too mainly through the institutional channel, the Natco Pharma management is desperately looking for inorganic opportunities to boost domestic growth.

Export formulations business grew by 17.7% QoQ to Rs 3.3 billion, driven by seasonality benefits. The crop protection business sales increased to Rs 99 million as against 30 million in Q2 FY23 due to ramp up in chlorantraniliprole sales.

Expected market size of CTPR and combination is ~Rs 30 billion. The company expects to garner 10-20% market share on the back of its early-mover advantage and inventory build-up.

Ebitda margin stood at 21.5% lower than our estimate of 22.9%. Net profit declined by 22.5% YoY to Rs 623 million due to lower revenue growth, decline in other income and higher tax rate.

We remain cautious on Natco Pharma as growth is highly contingent on Revlimid and CTPR performance. Excluding these two, we do not see any near to medium term visibility in both U.S. as well as domestic market.