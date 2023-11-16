Natco Pharma Q2 Results Review - Ex-Revlimid Growth Healthy; Valuation Attractive: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Natco Pharma Ltd. Q2 FY24 numbers were weaker-than-expected due to lower exports. Revenue growth of 139%/65% for Q2/H1 FY24 was mainly driven by exports (gRevlimid) while rest of the portfolio also grew 56%/54%.
Management has retained FY24 profit after tax estimate of Rs 10-12 billion (H1 FY24 PAT at Rs 7.9 billion). Windfall from gRevlimid is invested in research and development (8-10% of sales) to build a generic pharma and agrochemical pipeline to aid growth beyond gRevlimid. It is also setting up its own front-end in key markets to enhance profitability.
We cut our FY24/25E earnings by 2-3%, factoring in lower export sales and margins in Q2. The ~9% fall in stock price on account of a F483 issued to its Kothur plant has made Natco’s valuation attractive.
We raise our rating on the stock to 'Add' and revise our target price to Rs 875.
