Natco Pharma - Export Formulations Boosted Revenue: Geojit
New products to drive revenue in crop health science.
Geojit Research Report
Natco Pharma Ltd. is an India-based vertically integrated and research and development focused enterprise, engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing finished dosage formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates.
Investment Rationale:
FY23 revenue increased 39% YoY to Rs 2,707 crore, owing to robust sales growth in the U.S., Canada, and Brazil.
Ebitda grew 255% YoY to Rs 935 crore, led by a strong contribution from export formulations. Ebitda margin expanded 2100 basis points to 34.6% in FY23 from 13.5% in FY22.
Export formulation business registered 74% growth in FY23, with revenues of Rs 2,063 crore. Brazilian and Canadian subs, backed by strong new launches, have reported robust growth.
Crop Health Science Division launched Chlorantraniliprole-based insecticide and pheromone-based mating disruption products.
We remain optimistic about Natco’s future profitability, backed by the export formulations, traction in CTPR and Revlimid sales, and recovery in domestic formulations.
