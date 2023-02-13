Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 Results Review - Strong Beat Aided By India Business: Prabhudas Lilladher
Narayana Hrudayalaya plans to continue with its aggressive capex plan for next two-three years.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. reported another quarter of strong Ebitda growth at Rs 2.54 billion (45% YoY and 4% QoQ), 17% beat to our estimate, aided by India business Ebitda at Rs 1.6 billion (up 58% YoY and 6% QoQ).
We expect growth momentum to sustain. Narayana Hrudayalaya plans to continue with its aggressive capex plan for next two-three years, guided by capex of Rs 10 billion annually in FY23E and FY24E.
More importantly capex spend would be towards its core and high performing regions such as Bangalore, Kolkata and Cayman. Faster ramp up in new Cayman unit will be a key.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Pfizer Q3 Results Review - Below Estimates, Low Cost Drives Margin: Centrum Broking
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.