Narayana Hrudayalaya Q1 Results Review - Strong Quarter Across India, Cayman: Prabhudas Lilladher
Higher average revenue per occupied bed at Rs. 37,260/day; net debt reduced by Rs 1.1billion.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. reported healthy Ebitda at Rs 2.71 billion (up 41% YoY, 8% beat to our estimate. Both India (Rs 1.65 billion; flat QoQ) and Cayman ($13.5 million; up 7% QoQ) reported healthy profitability. We expect this growth momentum to sustain.
Narayana Hrudayalaya reiterates its aggressive capex plan mainly towards its core and high performing regions such as Bangalore, Kolkata and Cayman which enhances growth visibility.
Despite capex intensity going up, return on equity/return on capital employed will remain healthy at ~25%.
Our FY24E and FY25E Ebitda marginally stands increased by 2%. We maintain ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of Rs. 1,110/share, based on 22 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda for India business and 12 times EV/Ebitda for Cayman hospitals.
At current market price, stock is trading at valuations of 17.6 times EV/Ebitda (adjusted for Indian accounting standard) and 26 times price/earning on FY25E.
Faster ramp up in new Cayman unit will be a key.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Eris Lifesciences Q1 Results Review - Strong Margin Show; Focus On Organic Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.