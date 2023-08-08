Narayana Hrudayalaya Q1 Results Review - Strong Quarter Across India, Cayman: Prabhudas Lilladher

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. reported healthy Ebitda at Rs 2.71 billion (up 41% YoY, 8% beat to our estimate. Both India (Rs 1.65 billion; flat QoQ) and Cayman ($13.5 million; up 7% QoQ) reported healthy profitability. We expect this growth momentum to sustain.

Narayana Hrudayalaya reiterates its aggressive capex plan mainly towards its core and high performing regions such as Bangalore, Kolkata and Cayman which enhances growth visibility.

Despite capex intensity going up, return on equity/return on capital employed will remain healthy at ~25%.

Our FY24E and FY25E Ebitda marginally stands increased by 2%. We maintain ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of Rs. 1,110/share, based on 22 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda for India business and 12 times EV/Ebitda for Cayman hospitals.

At current market price, stock is trading at valuations of 17.6 times EV/Ebitda (adjusted for Indian accounting standard) and 26 times price/earning on FY25E.

Faster ramp up in new Cayman unit will be a key.