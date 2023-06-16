Narayana Hrudayalaya - Focuses On Increasing Throughput: Prabhudas Lilladher
Faster ramp up in new Cayman unit will be key.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. plans to continue with its aggressive capex and grow two times throughput over next four-five years by debottlecking, refurbishment, adding more cath labs and onco block.
More importantly capex spend would be towards core and high performing regions such as Bangalore, Kolkata and Cayman to enhance growth visibility.
We expect 13% Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E. Despite capex intensity going up, return on equity/return on capital employed will remain healthy at ~25%.
At current market price, stock is trading at valuations of 18 times enterprise value/Ebitda (adjusted for Indian accounting standard) and 27.5 times price/earning on FY25E.
