Nalco Q4 Results Review - Strong Beat On All Fronts: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Revenue declined 15% YoY to INR36.7b, 18% above our estimates. The improved performance was driven by better realizations from the aluminum and chemical segment.
EBITDA declined 53% YoY to INR7.7b, against our estimate of INR4.4b, driven by lower employee cost and power expense.
APAT declined 48% YoY to INR5.3b, against our estimate of INR2.4b, driven by strong operating performance.
Revenue for the chemicals business stood at INR16b (up 9% YoY), above our estimate of INR13.7b. Revenue from the aluminum vertical stood at INR25.4b (down 22% YoY), in line with our estimate of INR24.5b.
For FY23, NACL posted a revenue of INR142b (YoY: flat), EBITDA of INR24.3b (down 46% YoY), and APAT of INR153b (down 48% YoY).
The Chemical segment operated at a capacity utilization rate of 101.1% and produced 2.1mt of material. The smelter, on the other hand, achieved full capacity production across 960 POTs and produced over 100% at 464kt.
The company declared a final dividend of INR1.5, taking the total dividend to INR5 for FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
