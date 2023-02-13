NALCO Q3 Results Review - Maintains Strong Operating Performance: Systematix

National Aluminium Company Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 revenue at Rs 32.9 billion (-12.8% YoY and -5.7% QoQ) was 2% below our estimate; Ebitda at Rs 4.6 billion (-61.4% YoY and +37.5% QoQ) was 2% above our estimate driven by lower-than-expected costs.

NALCO's aluminium volume sales estimated at 110.5 thousand tonne (-3.1% YoY, +1.1% QoQ) for the quarter imply a realisation of $2,664/tonne (-10.6%/-2.1% YoY/QoQ).

Power and fuel costs further rose 26% YoY but fell 20.3% QoQ likely due to improved availability of linkage coal, and cooling off in e-auction coal premiums.

Raw material costs also rose 70.5%/23.9% YoY/QoQ. Aluminium Ebitda/tonne based on our estimated volumes came in at $426 (-57.5% YoY, +33.6% QoQ).

Alumina segment Ebitda/tonne declined 79.9%/13.3% YoY/QoQ to $49/tonne, based on our sales volume estimate of 294 thousand tonne.

We have revised our FY23E/FY24E Ebitda by -2.1%/-9.9%, to factor in higher costs partially offset by sales recovery.