Nalco Q2 Results Review - Revenue In Line; Higher Costs Drag Ebitda: Motilal Oswal

National Aluminium Company Ltd.'s revenue declined 13% YoY to Rs 30.4 billion, in line with our estimate of Rs 31.6 billion in Q2 FY24. 

Ebitda increased 19% YoY to Rs 4 billion, which was below our estimate of Rs 5.4 billion. The miss was due to lower aluminum production volumes, higher input cost, higher power expense, and higher employee cost, which was partially offset by lower ‘other expenses’.