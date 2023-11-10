Nalco Q2 Results Review - Revenue In Line; Higher Costs Drag Ebitda: Motilal Oswal
Nalco declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 (Record date November 22, 2023).
Motilal Oswal Research Report
National Aluminium Company Ltd.'s revenue declined 13% YoY to Rs 30.4 billion, in line with our estimate of Rs 31.6 billion in Q2 FY24.
Ebitda increased 19% YoY to Rs 4 billion, which was below our estimate of Rs 5.4 billion. The miss was due to lower aluminum production volumes, higher input cost, higher power expense, and higher employee cost, which was partially offset by lower ‘other expenses’.
Adjusted profit after tax increased 49% YoY to Rs 1.9 billion, which was a 39% miss to our estimate of Rs 3.1 billion. APAT was adversely impacted by weak operating performance and higher depreciation, which was partially offset by lower tax and higher ‘other income’.
Net cash as on H1 FY24 increased Rs 519 million to Rs 24.8 billion (versus Rs 24.3b in March- 23).
We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 90.
