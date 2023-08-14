Nalco Q1 Results Review - Revenue Inline; Higher Costs Drag Ebitda: Motilal Oswal
Next leg of capex to drive growth.
Motilal Oswal Report
National Aluminium Company Ltd.’s revenue declined 16% YoY to Rs 31.8 billion, in line with our estimate of Rs 31.3 billion in Q1 FY24.
Ebitda declined 32% YoY to Rs 5.9 billion, versus. our estimate of Rs 6.9 billion. The miss was due to higher power expense, higher employee costs and other manufacturing expenses, which were partially offset by lower input costs.
Adjusted profit after tax declined 40% YoY to Rs 3.5 billion, versus our estimate of Rs 4.2 billion; the aluminum business dragged Nalco’s profitability during the quarter.
Revenue for the chemicals business stood at Rs 11.7 billion (down 3% YoY) and revenue for the aluminum vertical came in at Rs 24.7 billion (down 17% YoY), which was in line with our estimate of Rs 24.0 billion.
