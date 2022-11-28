Muthoot, Manappuram Finance - Teaser Rates A Failed Strategy? ICICI Securities' Analysis
The companies witnessed sharp decline in their standalone yields, RoE in FY22 over FY21 due to introduction of teaser rate schemes
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Muthoot Finance Ltd. and Manappuram Finance Ltd. witnessed sharp decline in their standalone yields (2.2%-4.6%) and return on equities (4.2%-10%) in FY22 over FY21 due to introduction of teaser (lower) rate schemes.
While such schemes have since been discontinued, a review of their history tells us that this was not the first time players resorted to such strategy to pull customers.
Muthoot Finance had offered teaser rate schemes in FY15/FY16. Yet, then as well as in FY22, the results were suboptimal as there was no meaningful volume growth to offset the decline in yields.
Yet, there were key differences in the teaser rate rationale and method of deployment between these two periods.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.