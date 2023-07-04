Muthoot, Manappuram Finance - Customer Growth Without Further RoE Dilution? Yes Securities' Take

Improved trends in customer growth/metrics without reduction in yield and with augmented focus on marketing/outreach could imply better growth and profitability outcomes, thus providing a credible reason for valuation re-rating of Muthoot Finance Ltd. and Manappuram Finance Ltd.

While commentary from both the managements about receding of competition from banks is difficult to eschew, the trend reversal in customer base growth during Q4 FY23 and ground checks are hinting towards improved trends in incremental market share.

Gold loan portfolio at Muthoot and Manappuram grew at similar or higher rate than many of the banks in Q4 FY23.